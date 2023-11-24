Tee Higgins, Cam Taylor-Britt out on final Steelers vs. Bengals injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals list three key players as out on the final injury report for the Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor ruled out wideout Tee Higgins before the list went live, while the team had previously declared Joe Burrow out for the season.

The final injury report:

QB Joe Burrow (Out)

WR Tee Higgins (Out)

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (Out)

OT D’Ante Smith (Doubtful)

RB Chase Brown (Questionable)

LB Germaine Pratt (Questionable)

Notable omissions here are DJ Reader, B.J. Hill and Sam Hubbard, as they were listed earlier in the week but go unlisted here, meaning they’re good to go.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is the big surprise here, as he simply didn’t turn a positive corner this week with the quad injury despite his hinting that he should be able to go.

As for Higgins, he’s only two weeks removed from hurting his hamstring in practice. Burrow remains listed because the team has yet to shift him to injured reserve (likely awaiting Chase Brown’s activation to the 53 over the weekend, potentially).

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire