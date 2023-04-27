Tee Higgins at Bengals voluntary workouts this week

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins wasn’t with the team for the start of their offseason workout program last week and that wasn’t a great surprise given his contract situation.

Higgins is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and many players in that position skip voluntary work, but Higgins has taken a different course this week. The Bengals posted shots of Higgins taking part in workouts to social media on Wednesday.

There was speculation that the Bengals could trade Higgins earlier in the offseason, but director of player personnel Duke Tobin shot those down at the Scouting Combine and said the team has no interest in moving the wideout.

Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2022 season.

