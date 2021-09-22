Tee Higgins, Ben Roethlisberger headline injury report for Bengals vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up ahead of their Week 3 showdown.

Those Bengals have to deal with the uncertain injury outlook for wideout Tee Higgins. He was one of four players who showed up as a DNP on today’s injury report:

WR Tee Higgins (shoulder)

CB Trae Waynes (Hamstring)

OL Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee)

DT Josh Tupou (personal)

The good news? Higgins and Waynes were at least doing rehab work at various points during practice. The injury to Su’a-Filo has him as day-to-day, but it could push rookie Jackson Carman into a starting role.

As for the Steelers, T.J. Watt and Joe Haden had a limited practice. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will apparently play through a pec injury on Sunday.

List