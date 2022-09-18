Tee Higgins is active for today’s game against the Cowboys

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was cleared from his concussion and will return to action today against the Cowboys.

Higgins was diagnosed with a head injury in last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers. He had two catches for 27 yards in the season opener.

Receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) also was listed on the injury report this week, and he, too, is dressed.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin) will make his 2022 debut after being inactive for the season opener and listed as questionable on the status report for Week 2.

The Bengals’ inactives are running back Trayveon Williams, guard Max Scharping, tackle Hakeem Adeniji, tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), receiver Michael Gallup (knee), left guard Connor McGovern (ankle), safety Jayron Kearse (knee), receiver Jalen Tolbert, cornerback Nahshon Wright and linebacker Jabril Cox.

