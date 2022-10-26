Tedy Bruschi trolls ex-Patriots teammate for Bill Belichick hot take

Bruschi trolls ex-Patriots teammate for Belichick hot take originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Asante Samuel loves criticizing New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, so he couldn't pass up the opportunity to take aim at his former boss after Monday night's Week 7 game in Foxboro.

The Chicago Bears came into Gillette Stadium and, to the surprise of many, dominated the Patriots in a 33-14 win. The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4 and added fuel to a growing quarterback controversy.

Samuel took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and said that "Belichick is starting to show you he is an average coach without (Tom) Brady."

One of his former teammates, Tedy Bruschi, had a strong reaction to that hot take.

Bruschi won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and played a key role on some elite Belichick defenses.

Samuel won two Super Bowl rings in New England, but his tenure with the team did not end well. The Patriots decided not to give him a lucrative long-term extension after the 2007 season and he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Samuel also dropped a potential game-winning interception late in Super Bowl XLII when the Patriots lost to the New York Giants and had their unbeaten season ruined.

Given Samuel's issues with Belichick, it's hard to take anything he says about the legendary coach seriously.

However, it was interesting to see a former Patriots player of Bruschi's stature call out Samuel for one of these Belichick takes.