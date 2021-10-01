Tedy Bruschi has sensible theory about Tom Brady’s Patriots departure

With Tom Brady’s highly-anticipated return just days away, it has renewed speculation as to why Brady left the New England Patriots organization. Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi has a theory of his own.

Spending 13 seasons in the Patriots organization, Bruschi got to know the tendencies of both Brady and Belichick quite well. He would go on to record 1,110 tackles 30.5 sacks and 12 interceptions in 189 games played.

Bruschi knows the value Belichick places on his players, and has an idea of when Belichick believes it is time for both parties to move on. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 on a two-year, $50 million deal. He won a Super Bolw in his first season with the team.

Here’s Bruschi’s perspective on the situation:

“I think he (Belichick) had this feeling of what happens to a quarterback when he’s 43, 44, 45,” Bruschi said Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition.” “Could anybody project what they could have seen from Tom Brady’s season last year when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl? It would have been extremely hard to do.” Bruschi added: “I would like to have seen maybe Tom still being here, but the formula that is Bill Belichick, he projects. His formula was moving on from Tom Brady. You’re talking about a man that doesn’t change his ways. There’s a formula that he believes in and he will stick to.”

With Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl and his first season with Tampa Bay, it goes to show that Belichick’s formula is a bold one.

Related