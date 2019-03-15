Tedy Bruschi to replace Charles Woodson on ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown, per report originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" panel will look very familiar to New England Patriots fans this fall.

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is replacing Charles Woodson on the "Sunday NFL Countdown" crew in 2019, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Friday morning.

Bruschi joined ESPN one week after announcing his retirement in August 2009 and has been there as an analyst ever since. After Woodson reportedly was let go from "Countdown" in early February, Bruschi is getting a promotion, joining ESPN's signature NFL show alongside host Sam Ponder, Rex Ryan, Randy Moss and Matt Hasselbeck.

Bruschi's addition means all four panelists have some connection to New England or the Patriots: Bruschi and Moss both played in New England; Hasselbeck grew up in the Boston area and attended Xaverian Brothers High School and Boston College; and Ryan coached against the Patriots twice per year for eight seasons as head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Marchand notes ESPN, which declined comment about Bruschi's reported hiring, still could make additional changes to "Countdown" before the 2019 season.

Nevertheless, it's an exciting opportunity for the 45-year-old Bruschi, who's provided some great insight into the Patriots' recent success and should continue to do so on Sundays.

