Tedy Bruschi is 'recovering well' after suffering stroke originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke on the Fourth of July. According to a statement by the Bruschi family, Bruschi recognized the warning signs of the stroke early and is "recovering well" after the incident.

You can read the full statement from the family here, courtesy of the Tedy's Team Twitter account.

Tedy's Team has issued the following statement on behalf of the Bruschi family. pic.twitter.com/CuwmHobvl3 — Tedy's Team (@TedysTeam) July 5, 2019

It's good news that Bruschi caught the symptoms early. Hopefully, he recovers quickly.

Bruschi had previously suffered a stroke at age 31 just a few weeks after the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2005. The stroke was caused by a congenital heart defect that caused there to be a hole in his heart. He would return eight months after the stroke to play again for the Patriots.

During his 13-year career with the Patriots, Bruschi was a three-time Super Bowl champion, recorded 1,063 tackles, 30.5 sacks, and 12 interceptions.

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.) - Patriots chairman/CEO Robert Kraft has issued a statement regarding Bruschi, wishing the Patriots great a speedy recovery.

Statement from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Tedy Bruschi: pic.twitter.com/RmLdlg5tLw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 5, 2019





