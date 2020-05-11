Tedy Bruschi has perfect reaction to Richard Seymour's Patriots Hall of Fame honor

One of Tedy Bruschi's former teammates will soon join him in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

Richard Seymour will be the 30th player inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Monday. The former All-Pro defensive end beat out former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel and ex-head coach Bill Parcells in the fan vote.

Bruschi and Seymour were two of the best and most valuable players on the Patriots teams that won Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX. The 2004 Patriots, who won Super Bowl XXXIX over the Philadelphia Eagles, are considered by many people as the best in franchise history, and these defensive stars played pivotal roles on that squad.

Bruschi reacted to Seymour's news on Twitter with the following message:

Red jacket then a gold one. Congrats Big Sey! — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) May 11, 2020

Seymour might soon be wearing a gold jacket, which is given to players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of fame in Canton, Ohio. He was a finalist for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class but didn't make the final cut. Given how close he came to being voted in, you would expect Seymour to eventually get the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For now, Seymour will put on the red jacket as the newest Patriots Hall of Famer.

