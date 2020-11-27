Tedy Bruschi lays out two specific reasons for Tom Brady’s struggles in Tampa

Despite having a 7-4 record, Tom Brady has struggled as of late.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost two of the last three games and Brady’s deep ball hasn’t been in sync like it was previously in the season. He has one of the deepest group of skilled players with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and many more — but, they haven’t been on the same page.

Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi has a theory for the mishaps in Tampa.

“I think there is a combination of two things that is holding the Tampa Bay offense back and also Brady in terms of his success and one is Bruce Arians because the guy is just stubborn,” Bruschi said, via WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. “Tom is in the middle of a team with a head coach that our old Patriots teams would love going up against team like this. They have the philosophy of we do what we do and we’re just going to do it, we’re better than you, we think our players are better so go ahead and do what you want I’m still going to throw my deep routes and all this and all of that. We would just adjust to it and take it away know that they still force it in there and we would pick it off. We would do something like that. Bruce Arians and that type of stubbornness …

And the second thing is holding that offense back are the running backs. They can’t catch. … I mean as a quarterback, let me get my five, man. All I want is five. Catch it and fall forward and it’s 2nd-and-6 or it’s 2nd-and-7. You never know, you break a tackle and you’re moving the chains. That’s what they are not getting. To watch over and over, Fournette drop it. Jones drop it. You can see the look on Tom’s face, ‘Dude, you will never be James White.’ Something like that that. Those are the easy yards that you take that Tom just doesn’t have anymore so he’s got to push it down the field.”

Regardless of how many problems happen in Tampa Bay, it’s not as bad as Bill Belichick’s situation in New England.