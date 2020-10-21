Tedy Bruchi says Antonio Brown wouldn’t touch the Patriots: ‘This team is not very good anymore’

Most NFL teams are looking at Antonio Brown and thinking they should walk in the opposite direction.

As talented as he is as a football player, he’s been unable to play, because of his actions off the field, which allegedly includes sexual assault and rape. The Patriots released him within two weeks of signing him after those allegations emerged. As he comes off a suspension from the NFL, Brown is looking for an NFL team. Retired Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi thinks Brown will steer clear of New England — rather than the other way around.

“If I’m Antonio Brown, I’m not touching the Patriots with a 10 foot pole. And I say that because this team isn’t very good anymore,” Bruschi said on WEEI on Wednesday. “You’ve got a quarterback that I have to be open for him to get me. Or do I go to Cam? Or maybe, let’s see, Russell Wilson, who can put the ball in a place where I barely have to move my hands?”





That is a hot take wrapped in a hot take.