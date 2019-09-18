Teddy or Taysom: Who will be Saints' QB of the future?
Drew Brees' hand injury is expected to sideline him for six weeks, but at age 40, most of Brees' career is in the rear-view mirror. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss how the Saints now have the opportunity to see if their quarterback of the future is Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill or a player not currently on their roster.
Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.
Scroll to continue with content