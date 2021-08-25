Teddy Bridgewater wins Broncos starting QB job over Drew Lock originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Denver Broncos have named Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season after a competitive training camp where he edged 2020 starter Drew Lock.

Bridgewater, who the Broncos traded for during the 2021 NFL Draft in April, will start against the New York Giants in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.

Coach Fangio informed our team this morning that Teddy Bridgewater will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/ZU0hNCi0kg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 25, 2021

In his only preseason start with the Broncos last week, Bridgewater went 9-11 for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 30-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Lock, a 2019 second round draft out of Missouri, also had nine completions against the Seahawks but failed to throw for a touchdown or more than 100 yards in the exhibition contest.

Lock did throw for two scores against the Minnesota Vikings in the Broncos' previous preseason game on Aug. 14. He was erratic throughout 2020, however, throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Bridgewater has been known around the league for his ability to protect the ball.

In 2020, Bridgewater started for the Carolina Panthers and went 5-11. Prior to his stint with the Panthers, the Miami native served as Drew Brees backup for the New Orleans Saints where he was highly effective for head coach Sean Payton when called on including a 5-0 run as Saints starter with Brees sidelined during the 2019 season.