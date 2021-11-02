Teddy Bridgewater on Von Miller trade: We hate to say goodbye, but we wish him the best

At 4-4, the Broncos are still on the fringes of being a contender — even if their wins have come against the Jets, Giants, Jaguars, and Washington.

But they still traded one of the best players in franchise history to the Rams on Monday, sending Von Miller to Los Angeles in exchange for a pair of Day Two draft picks.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said in an interview with KOA Colorado that while it’s tough to see Miller go, he gets the franchise’s position.

“At the end of the day, I think guys understand the nature of this business now,” Bridgewater said, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ website. “It’s one of those deals where you hate to say goodbye to a player like that, but we wish him the best. He’s done some great things here. You talk about a guy who’s a Super Bowl MVP, who will for sure be in the Ring of [Fame] and a Hall of Famer. It’s always tough, but it’s just business. I’m a guy who’s been traded before, and I understand how the business works.”

After missing all of the last season, Miller has 4.5 sacks so far in 2021 and led the Broncos in the category. Third year edge rusher Malik Reed now takes over the team lead with 4.0 sacks.

