Teddy Bridgewater visiting Dolphins

Contrary to past reports, Teddy Bridgewater has not re-signed with the Saints and it appears there’s a good chance he’ll be heading back to his hometown for the 2019 season.

Bridgewater grew up in Miami and we heard that the Dolphins are interested in the possibility of signing him to be part of their quarterback plan in 2019. They’ll get to pitch him on that in person.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe was the first to report that Bridgewater will be visiting with the Dolphins on Thursday.

One can’t know exactly what Bridgewater is looking for in terms of a financial commitment from either team, but the chance to be a starter is much greater in Miami than it is in New Orleans. If that’s driving his decision, it may not be long before word of an actual deal surfaces.