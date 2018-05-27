Teddy Bridgewater turning heads in Jets’ organized team activities

When the Jets drafted Sam Darnold with the third overall choice, it was presumed that Teddy Bridgewater was the odd man out. It seemed almost certain veteran Josh McCown would provide the bridge to Darnold when the rookie from USC was ready.

But Bridgewater apparently has other plans.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Bridgewater created “a legitimate buzz” during organized team activities last week. Bridgewater could end up starting for the Jets, but the quarterback’s trade value also is “trending upward.”

The Jets could look to get something for Bridgewater in a deal before the season starts.

Bridgewater still has to show his surgically repaired knee can stand up to game action. He played only nine snaps last season with the Vikings after missing all of the 2016 season.

The only thing certain at quarterback for the Jets is they have better options than a year ago.

This time last year, the team was hoping Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty could beat out McCown for the job. Instead, Hackenberg and Petty played their way out of town.