Teddy Bridgewater trade may not be easy for the Jets to pull off

A sense has lingered for the past two weeks or so that the Jets eventually will entertain trade offers for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. But a trade won’t be the easiest thing for the Jets to accomplish, for reasons unrelated to what they could get for him.

More than any other position on the football field, quarterback requires something more than simply showing up and practicing and playing. Quarterbacks do more — both starters and veteran backups who are expected to help the starter get ready to play, each and every week.

Bridgewater, who could be earning the Week One starting job in New York, presumably wants to play. So if the Jets don’t want to play him, why would he welcome the chance to go to another team and, you know, not play? Bridgewater may prefer staying on the New York roster until a starting quarterback gets injured and an opportunity arises for Bridgewater to play, somewhere.

If Bridgewater makes it known that he has no interest in being the No. 2 with another team, said other team may not want him. Which would keep him on the roster in New York.

An acceptable Plan B could be to simply get cut and then wait for the next opportunity to emerge. Of course, getting cut would mean giving up $5 million in salary to go along with the $1 million he already has earned. That’s money he may never earn, especially if no starting quarterback gets injured and/or if any team whose starter gets injured opts to stay in house.

But look around the league. Plenty of teams don’t have a No. 2 who would inspire anything other than dread if the starter gets hurt. From New England to Miami to Pittsburgh to Jacksonville to Carolina to Seattle and beyond, Bridgewater would be the ideal break-glass choice in the event of a QB1 emergency. So he can either wait for that to happen while playing (not playing) for the Jets, or wait on his own while not getting paid by anyone.

Story Continues

Either option may be preferable to Bridgewater than being foisted onto a new team with the new season only days away.