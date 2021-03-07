Teddy Bridgewater trade call, prospect visits, re-signings and other 49ers news

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to take a look around the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers? Here are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





49ers targeted QB Teddy Bridgewater

The 49ers have publicly thrown their confidence at quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but they have been doing work behind the scenes to perhaps move on from him. According to one report, they even reached out to the Carolina Panthers about a trade for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

49ers meet with OL, WR prospects

The Niners are meeting with NFL draft prospects like the rest of the NFL. In the last week, reports have come out about which players the 49ers have or will meet with virtually. The prospects we know about for the Niners? Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins, BYU receiver Dax Milne and Stanford receiver/kick returner Connor Wedginton.

Niners re-sign TE Ross Dwelley, S Marcell Harris

The 49ers agreed to bring back a pair of role players from last year. Dwelley has been the Niners' No. 2 tight end. He returns on a one-year deal and Harris, who played some linebacker late in the season, also is back on a one-year contract.

49ers claim CB Mark Fields off waivers

The Arizona Cardinals aren't the only team adding former Houston Texans players. The 49ers were awarded a waiver claim on cornerback Mark Fields, who was released by Houston. He has played in five career games in two seasons and has two career tackles.

OL Weston Richburg undergoes hip surgery

Richburg did not play last season. He never came off PUP in 2020. He was the 49ers' starting center for 2018 and 2019. He now has a new injury issue. He has offseason surgery on his hip and will be out indefinitely.

