Teddy Bridgewater tops Drew Lock for Denver Broncos’ starting QB job

Wednesday seems to be the day for NFL coaches to determine who their starting QB will be in 2021. After the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to start Trevor Lawrence, Vic Fangio announced the Denver Broncos will go with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter.

Bridgewater, who came to Denver in an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers won the position over Drew Lock.

Bridgewater has gone 16-of-19 for 179 yards with 2 TD passes in a pair of preseason games.

Lock was 14-of-21 for 231 yards and 2 TD passes, including an 80-yarder to K.J. Hamler.