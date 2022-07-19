Teddy Bridgewater is tired of football players portraying ‘gangsta roles’

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wants football players to know what it has taken for them to achieve the levels they have reached.

And it has nothing to do with playing the role of a street gangsta.

The veteran quarterback took to Instagram and delivered a strong and stern message to people of all ages who love to play the game.

“My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o)

Another message with a purpose is below:

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o)

