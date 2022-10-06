Teddy Bridgewater: I can’t be Tua, can only be myself

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has started games for four different NFL teams in a variety of circumstances, so he has a good handle on how to approach this Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Bridgewater is in the starting lineup because Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out with the concussion he suffered last Thursday and it’s unknown how long it will be until Tagovailoa is cleared to return. On Wednesday, Bridgewater told reporters that his mindset for his time in the starting lineup will start with knowing that he can’t try to be anyone other than himself.

“Honestly, it’s just be yourself,” Bridgewater said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I can’t be Tua. I had to learn that lesson when I was in New Orleans. I couldn’t be Drew Brees. As long as I continue to be myself . . . there’s a sense of relief [for his teammates].”

No team wants to be without their starting quarterback, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he’s “very fortunate” to have a player with Bridgewater’s experience on hand while Tagovailoa recovers and the veteran’s presence should keep confidence in place in Miami despite the change in the starting lineup.

