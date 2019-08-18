Teddy Bridgewater starts again for Saints this week

Teddy Bridgewater got the start at quarterback against his old team in the Saints’ first preseason game and he got the start against Drew Brees‘s old team on Sunday.

Brees said during the week that joint practices with the Chargers were “more valuable” to him than a preseason game and it appears head coach Sean Payton agrees with that assessment. Brees is dressed for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles and the team is playing most of their offensive starters, but Teddy Bridgewater got the start at quarterback for the second straight week.

Bridgewater’s first drive started in promising field position after the Saints stuffed the Chargers on a fourth down try, but the drive ended without points. Bridgewater was nearly picked on a third down pass and rookie center Erik McCoy snapped the ball to Bridgewater in the shotgun before Bridgewater was ready on fourth down.

The player who replaced Brees with the Chargers is also sitting out as head coach Anthony Lynn opted to go with Tyrod Taylor while Philip Rivers watches from the sideline.