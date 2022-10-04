Teddy Bridgewater to start for Dolphins against Jets

It was a foregone conclusion that the Jets wouldn’t see Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made the official announcement Monday that Teddy Bridgewater will start Sunday against the Jets while Tagovailoa recovers from his head and neck injuries.

The Jets have faced Bridgewater twice in his career and are 0-2 against him. Bridgewater led the Minnesota Vikings to a 30-24 win over the Jets on December 7, 2014, going 19/27 for 309 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. His second win against the Jets came last season with the Denver Broncos. Bridgewater finished 19/25 for 235 yards in a 26-0 win on September 26, 2021.

Bridgewater stepped in for Tagovailoa after he left with head and neck injuries during last Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bridgewater went 14/23 for 193 yards, one touchdown, one interception.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire