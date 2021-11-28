The Broncos have an early lead in their AFC West clash with the Chargers.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ran for an 11-yard touchdown to cap Denver’s second offensive possession of the afternoon. The score put the Broncos up 7-0 on their divisional rivals.

Bridgewater had a 19-yard completion to Tim Patrick to open the drive and that put them in scoring position because the drive started on the 50-yard-line. The Broncos pinned the Chargers on their one-yard-line on a Sam Martin punt at the end of their first possession and the Chargers punted after picking up nine yards on three plays.

Melvin Gordon hurt his hip on the first drive, but returned for the second and has 24 yards on five carries.

Teddy Bridgewater stakes Broncos to 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk