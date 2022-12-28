Teddy Bridgewater set to start for Dolphins vs. Patriots on Sunday

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the team is preparing for Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

McDaniel confirmed today that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during last week’s loss to the Packers.

The Dolphins are fighting for a playoff spot and Sunday’s game with the Patriots is a big one, and a healthy Tagovailoa would give them their best chance to win. But Tagovailoa’s concussion history makes it an easy choice to decide to sit him now.

It’s not known whether Tagovailoa will be cleared through the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game, but it appears that McDaniel has already decided that Bridgewater will start either way.

Bridgewater started one game this season after a previous Tagovailoa concussion, and he has played in parts of three other games this season. He has completed 61.7 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

