Teddy Bridgewater set to retire, will become a high school coach

Perhaps the most underrated quarterback of his generation, Teddy Bridgewater is retiring from the NFL. Next for Bridgewater? High school football coaching.

The quarterback indicated last month that he plans to return to Miami and coach high school football. He does so with a wealth of knowledge and experience at the NFL and college levels.

Last season, Bridgewater was a backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions. His final game as an NFL player will have been Sunday’s loss in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bridgewater ends his NFL career having played for seven teams across 10 years. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

In the 2014 NFL draft, he was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings.

In college, he was a standout at Louisville who earned legendary status for his performance at Rutgers. In the final game of the 2012 season, he gutted through a leg injury to earn Louisville the Big East title (well, technically, a share of the Big East title).

The Cardinals went on to the Sugar Bowl where they upset Florida.

