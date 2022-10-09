Teddy Bridgewater ruled out under concussion protocol

The Dolphins have lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Bridgewater went to the locker room with head and elbow injuries after taking a hit from Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on the first play of the game. Bridgewater was initially called questionable to return, but the Dolphins have now ruled him out after a concussion evaluation.

The NFL and NFLPA announced changes to the concussion protocol for this Sunday’s game. The push for them began after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s injuries in Weeks Three and Four. Tagovailoa is inactive with a concussion this weekend.

Rookie Skylar Thompson is now at quarterback for Miami, who fell behind 12-0 on a Michael Carter touchdown to open the second quarter. They rebounded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Raheem Mostert touchdown run that cut the deficit to five points.

Thompson is 6-of-10 for 27 yards in his first NFL action, but threw his first interception to Gardner later in the second quarter.

