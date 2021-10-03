Teddy Bridgewater ruled out with a concussion

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion, leaving Drew Lock as the team’s quarterback the rest of the way.

Bridgewater took a hard hit from Odafe Oweh on an incompletion with 53 seconds left in the half.

Bridgewater did not return for the start of the second half as medical personnel evaluated him in the locker room.

He finished his day going 7-of-16 for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Lock has completed 3 of 5 passes for 30 yards. It is his first action of 2021 after losing the starting job to Bridgewater during the preseason.

Lock, though, has 18 career starts and entered the day with 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions since the Broncos made him a second-round choice in 2019.

The Ravens could play the rest of the game without offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva. He is questionable to return with a knee injury after limping off in the third quarter.

