Teddy Bridgewater returns to Broncos lineup in third quarter

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is back in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Bridgewater left with a lower right leg injury in the first quarter and remained out through the remainder of the first half. Bridgewater returned to the game for the first Broncos possession of the second half, however.

The Broncos got the ball on their own 42-yard-line after Dustin Hopkins missed a field goal, but a holding penalty put them behind the sticks and they punted after three plays.

Bridgewater appears to have some discomfort as he moves around the backfield, but it seems the Broncos prefer him at limited capacity over a 100 percent Drew Lock. Lock was 4-of-7 for 26 yards and an interception after replacing Bridgewater.

The Broncos lead 14-7 with just under seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

