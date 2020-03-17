Teddy Bridgewater reportedly on the verge of signing with Carolina Panthers

The offseason quarterback frenzy is underway in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, Teddy Bridgewater is on the verge of agreeing to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater are negotiating a 3-year contract in the $60 million range, per source. The deal is not done as they work out details but it is expected to be complete when new league year opens Wednesday. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 17, 2020

The #Panthers are finalizing a deal with QB Teddy Bridgewater to be their starting QB, sources say. New OC Joe Brady gets a new QB in Teddy B. There is a basic agreement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020





Bridgewater's exit from New Orleans seemed likely after the Saints agreed to a new deal with Drew Brees earlier on Tuesday. In nine games (five starts) while Brees was out injured last season Bridgewater put up the best numbers of his career. He completed a career-best 67.9% of his passes with nine touchdowns, two interceptions and a career-best 99.1 quarterback rating.

The 27-year-old now gets paid for a breakout season that started with him backing up a future Hall of Famer.

Also earlier on Tuesday was news that the Panthers would entertain trades for Cam Newton, their longtime starting quarterback. Bridgewater's imminent signing almost assures Newton's exit.

So the Bears won't get Bridgewater, but could they make a deal for Newton? At this rate, we may not have to wait long for the answer to that.





