Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and the team said he would remain there overnight as a precaution.

On Monday morning, the Broncos announced that Bridgewater has been released from the hospital. The team says that Bridgewater is doing well and confirmed that he is in the league’s concussion protocol. It’s the second concussion that Bridgewater has suffered this season.

Bridgewater was injured when he dove to get a first down on a scramble in the second half of Sunday’s game. Bridgewater landed head first and had his facemask removed before he was strapped to a backboard to be carted off the field.

Drew Lock took over at quarterback for Denver and will be in line to start against the Raiders in Week 16 if Bridgewater remains out of action.

