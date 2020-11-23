The Panthers opted against playing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday, but head coach Matt Rhule said after the game that Bridgewater’s knee was well enough to play.

While Bridgewater felt good and got through a pregame warmup without issue, Rhule said his gut told him that starting P.J. Walker was the right call. A 20-0 win over the Lions backed up his gut, but it doesn’t sound like Rhule will have to use that to make any calls this week.

Rhule said he expects Bridgewater to be on the field for the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The outlook isn’t so positive for running back Christian McCaffrey after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury.

“I would expect Teddy to practice on Wednesday and we’ll take it from there,” Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “He was cleared to play yesterday, so I would assume he will be ready to go on Wednesday. Christian, we’ll take it week to week.”

Mike Davis ran 19 times for 64 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. He’d make his ninth start of the season against the Vikings if McCaffrey is ruled out again this week.

Teddy Bridgewater should practice Wednesday, Christian McCaffrey “week to week” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk