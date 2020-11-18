Will Teddy Bridgewater and Matt Stafford play in Week 11?

The Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions are both dealing with injuries at quarterback heading into their Week 11 matchup.

Matt Stafford injured a ligament in his thumb in Sunday’s win over Washington, while Teddy Bridgewater has a mild MCL sprain. It sounds like both Stafford and Bridgewater will be able to go, though. Here is NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport with the latest on both.

From @gmfb: The latest on injuries to #Lions QB Matthew Stafford and #Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater, along with the #Rams entering the COVID-19 intensive protocols. pic.twitter.com/aNPg4KBOXY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

In the event that Bridgewater can’t play, coach Matt Rhule says Will Grier and P.J. Walker will compete for the right to start. These two have been trading QB2 responsibilities since training camp. There’s also an outside chance we could see recent practice squad signing QB/TE Tommy Stevens activated for the game.

As for Stafford, Detroit’s backup QB is Chase Daniel.

Most likely due to the uncertain status of both of the starting quarterbacks, there are still no odds available as of yet for Sunday’s game.

