Teddy Bridgewater got the call to replace Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when Tagovailoa was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital with a head injury in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game in Cincinnati.

After the 27-15 loss was over, Bridgewater told reporters that it wasn’t immediately easy to focus on playing quarterback.

Bridgewater said it was “very scary” to see Tagovailoa in that condition and that he recalled suffering a concussion while playing for the Broncos last year that ended his season. That concussion came in a Week 15 game against the Bengals and the fact that it was the same opponent also found its way into his thoughts.

“For me personally, there was a lot going through my mind, honestly,” Bridgewater said. “Given that against the same team I was carted off the field, so a lot just going through my mind, but I knew I just had to snap, and try and lead this team to a victory. So many guys were counting on, not only myself, but us to go out there and finish that game, and try to get a win, and ultimately we came up short.”

Bridgewater was 14-of-23 for 193 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on Thursday. Whether he starts in Week Five and how the Dolphins handle Tagovailoa’s recovery will be the major questions in Miami over the next week.

Teddy Bridgewater: A lot was going through my mind when I came into game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk