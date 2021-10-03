Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is being evaluated for a concussion at halftime. He has not returned to the field as Drew Lock threw on the field before the second half kickoff.

Bridgewater took a hard hit from Odafe Oweh on an incompletion with 53 seconds left in the half.

Bridgewater, who won the job over Lock in the preseason, went 7-of-16 for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half. The Ravens led 17-7 at halftime.

Lock has yet to take a snap this season.

The Broncos downgraded receiver Diontae Spencer to out with a chest injury. He was injured the play before Bridgewater took his hard hit, and Spencer headed directly to the training room. Spencer was drilled by Chuck Clark on an incompletion that officials could have ruled an illegal hit but didn’t.

The Broncos’ only other receivers who are active today are Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Kendall Hinton and David Moore.

Teddy Bridgewater in locker room being evaluated for a concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk