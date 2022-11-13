The Dolphins won’t be able to turn to Teddy Bridgewater should Tua Tagovailoa have to leave Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Bridgewater was added to the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury and he was listed a questionable after a limited practice on Friday. The knee will keep him out of the game as the Dolphins made Bridgewater inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Skylar Thompson will serve as the backup to Tagovailoa. The rookie replaced Bridgewater one play into Miami’s loss to the Jets in Week Five and started in Week Six, but he left the game with an injury and Bridgewater, who had cleared the concussion protocol, relieved him.

Running back Myles Gaskin, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, wide receiver River Cracraft, and tight end Hunter Long are also inactive for the Dolphins.

Teddy Bridgewater inactive for Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk