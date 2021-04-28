Teddy Bridgewater headed to Denver in pre-NFL Draft trade: How does this impact Washington?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Cadeaux
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Teddy Bridgewater headed to Denver: How does this impact WFT? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just one day before the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The deal between Carolina and Denver, who are slotted to pick eighth and ninth, respectively, in the first round on Thursday night, that certainly will impact the top half of the draft board.

But these trades often have cascading effects down the draft board, too. So how could this deal impact the Washington Football Team, which is currently positioned to pick 19th overall? Let's break it down.

Don't expect one of the top QBs to slip outside the top 10

There are five quarterbacks -- Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance -- that are expected to be first-round picks. All five of them could come off the board in the draft's first 10 picks, too, if not earlier.

Sitting at No. 19, it's always been unlikely that one of the top QBs would still be on the board for Washington. Trading up has always appeared to be the only way Ron Rivera and his staff could draft their quarterback of the future in the first round.

RELATED: Moving up from No. 19? Rivera, Mayhew won't rule out draft night moves

But, if the club was hoping one of them would slip a few spots on draft night to where a trade would make more sense, don't count on that happening now.

Carolina was reportedly open to selecting a quarterback at No. 8 even before trading Bridgewater. Now that they've unloaded him to Denver, it appears even more likely a passer is in play for them with that selection. Yes, Sam Darnold is their starter, but the team has yet to pick up his fifth-year option, too.

The Jaguars, Jets and 49ers are all going to take quarterbacks to begin the draft. Atlanta could take one at No. 4, too, as well as Detroit at No. 7. That means there's a possibility that five teams take passer before either Carolina or Denver is on the clock.

By trading for Bridgewater, Denver has brought in competition for rising third-year passer Drew Lock, something they've wanted to do all offseason. Even after adding Bridgewater, they're not ruling out taking a quarterback at No. 9, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But, by adding a solid veteran to its quarterback room, the deal for Bridgewater shows the Broncos are not confident the quarterback of their choice will be there at No. 9. Otherwise, making a move for  Bridgewater makes little sense.

Could Drew Lock be an option?

Let's address hypotheticals for a minute, though: say one of the top quarterbacks IS still available at No. 9 when it's Denver's turn to pick and the Broncos choose him.

Then, Denver's quarterback room would be Lock, Bridgewater and a first-round rookie. What happens then?

The first-round rookie is automatically a roster lock. Bridgewater likely is, too, or else Denver would have given Carolina a sixth-round pick for free. So, that leaves Lock, a rising third-year passer, as the odd man out.

Sure, Denver could keep all three quarterbacks on its roster. Especially if the Broncos take Fields or Lance, the two passers draft experts think would benefit from using 2021 as a redshirt year behind a veteran. But, that scenario remains less likely than Denver moving on from Lock, should they find a trade partner.

Could Washington be a potential landing spot for Lock? The Denver QB is just 24 years old and has proven more on the NFL level than both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. He's under contract for two more seasons, too, and on a rookie deal.

It's unclear what compensation would be for Lock, but it likely wouldn't be too much. A third-round pick could perhaps do the trick, especially since Denver could be looking to get rid of him if they draft a first-round quarterback.

Washington has its 2021 starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick, but who the team's QB of the future will be remains unclear. It's why many draft experts still think Washington could trade up in this year's draft to select a passer, too.

The jury remains out on Lock. He's shown flashes in Denver that makes it seem he has all the tools to be a franchise QB, but also has had plenty of growing pains in his first two seasons. Trading for Lock wouldn't be a home run acquisition for Washington, but he's a player that could perhaps bring some upside at the most important position.

These are the dominoes that can quickly fall based on where the five QBs land. It's why Ron Rivera has repeatedly said Washington will react according to how the draft plays out in front of them. Be ready for anything on Thursday night.   

Recommended Stories

  • How the Ereck Flowers trade impacts Washington's decision at No. 19 in Draft

    Washington has plenty of interior offensive line depth after trading for Ereck Flowers. How will that impact what they do with the 19th pick?

  • Titans’ A.J. Brown is all for teaming up with Julio Jones

    A.J. Brown is all for giving up his No. 11 for Julio Jones.

  • Washington must reverse struggles in 2nd round of NFL draft

    The Washington Football Team hasn't had a second-round pick in either of the last two NFL drafts. Of course, those two picks were used to

  • Washington acquires guard Ereck Flowers from Miami

    Ereck Flowers didn't quite work out for the New York Giants when they selected him No. 9 overall back in 2015. Just one month into his

  • Broncos land QB Bridgewater from Panthers in NFL trade

    Teddy Bridgewater, last year's starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, was traded to the Denver Broncos on Wednesday in a deal on the eve of the NFL Draft.

  • TCU safety Trevon Moehrig a name to watch for Washington at No. 19

    AN ESPN report says Washington could use its first-round pick to further bolster its defense - but at a position you might not expect.

  • Dolphins to move Robert Hunt from tackle to guard, may draft a tackle in first round

    The Dolphins’ decision to trade starting guard Ereck Flowers may have demonstrated that they’re committed to taking a tackle in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will move starting right tackle Robert Hunt to right guard, and drafting offensive tackle Penei [more]

  • Knicks' Nerlens Noel explains his New York mentality in 2021 | The Putback Extra

    Knicks center Nerlens Noel has had an up and down NBA career but his stint in New York has been one of dominance. Noel explains in this extra content from The&nbsp;Putback&nbsp;with Ian Begley presented by 888sport what has motivated him this season since coming to the Knicks. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Earnings Preview: ODP Corp. (ODP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline

    ODP Corp. (ODP) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Washington gets the top linebacker in new Touchdown Wire mock draft

    The Washington Football Team desperately needs a playmaker at linebacker. Fortunately for the Football Team, the 2021 NFL draft offers them

  • What the Broncos trading for Teddy Bridgewater means for the Patriots in the draft

    If the Patriots want a quarterback....

  • Broncos trade for Teddy Bridgewater

    Teddy Bridgewater has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Colts pick up Quenton Nelson’s fifth-year option

    As expected, the Colts have exercised the fifth-year option on left guard Quenton Nelson‘s contract. The $13.754 million now is fully guaranteed for 2022. It was the easiest offseason decision for any team considering what Nelson has done since arriving in the NFL. He is the first player since Barry Sanders to start his career [more]

  • NFL Draft: How the Panthers trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos impacts the Eagles

    the Panthers trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos impacts the Eagles and their NFL Draft plans

  • LA Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Replicates Babe Ruth Feat From 100 Years Ago

    Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani put up quite a show on Monday night as he became the first player since Babe Ruth to be the starting pitcher for a game while also leading the Majors in home runs. It's been almost 100 years since a player made a pitching start while also leading the Majors in home runs (Babe Ruth; June 13, 1921). Shohei Ohtani is T1 with 7 HR.

  • Déjà Vu: Teddy Bridgewater traded, Sam Darnold becomes QB1

    Three years ago, Darnold replaced Bridgewater in New York. Now, he does the same in Carolina, but the hope is that the outcome changes.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots, Falcons have talked about No. 4 pick trade

    Could the Patriots and Falcons strike a trade for the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft? Here's the latest on an interesting storyline.

  • Joe Burrow finished 6th among all players in NFL licensed product sold

    Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow put up some big numbers off the field too.

  • Panthers had to dump Teddy Bridgewater, but will Sam Darnold really be any better?

    Trading Teddy Bridgewater is an expensive divorce for the Carolina Panthers. The money part of it looks bad, and it is bad.

  • Michigan Basketball Scholarship Chart And Breakdown

    'Tis the season for roster movement and too many moving pieces to count when it comes to college basketball, with the late signing period just behind us, NBA Draft decisions to be made and well over 1,000 players having entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign. Here, we take a look at Michigan basketball's scholarship chart for the next four seasons, and break down what the roster could look like next season and beyond. Since he is using the NCAA's extra year of eligibility (2020-21 was a 'free year' for every player in the sport), he will not count against the Wolverines' scholarship number next season.