Teddy Bridgewater had zero interest in tackle on Eagles' game-changing defensive TD

Teddy Bridgewater's not out there to tackle.

Just check the tape.

The Denver Broncos quarterback faced a big decision after a critical turnover against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He chose business. His own, that is.

With the Eagles leading 20-13 late in the third quarter, the Broncos faced fourth-and-1 at Philadelphia's 23-yard-line. They went for it. Running back Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked it up and navigated a horde of would-be Broncos tacklers who stood no chance of stopping the speedy defensive back.

Teddy Bridgewater with the olé defense

Well, one did. Bridgewater stood in Slay's path near midfield with a good chance to at least slow him down. But faced with the prospect of a full-speed collision with an NFL defender, Bridgewater simply decided to stand aside (:15 above).

Teddy Bridgewater took a hard pass on a full-speed tackle. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Slay found open field from there and sprinted to an 83-yard return to extend Philadelphia's lead to 27-13, turning the tide from a potential tie game into a two-touchdown lead for the visiting team. The Eagles went on to a 30-13 win.

Can you blame Bridgewater for the decision? One one hand, a tackle would have saved a touchdown and kept the Broncos in reach of a win with a chance to improve to 6-4. On the other hand, the Broncos aren't as good as their record suggests. The playoffs are a little more than a pipe dream in Denver, and Bridgewater's career has been repeatedly wrecked by injuries.

Would it have really been worth it for him to put his body on the line just as he was stringing together consecutive healthy seasons? He's sure to draw some criticism for issuing the free pass. But he probably prefers the heat over the downside of another potential injury.