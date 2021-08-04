Teddy Bridgewater: Each guy is rooting for the other in our QBs room

According to head coach Vic Fangio, the quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater has been pretty even through the first part of training camp. Fangio has specifically used the phrase “no separation” on multiple occasions.

Bridgewater, who arrived in Denver via trade from Carolina this offseason, was asked what he thought of Fangio’s assessment during a Wednesday press conference.

“You know honestly, we’re both just competing,” Bridgewater said. “We’re trying to make this team a better football team. And at the end of the day, the team will go as I go or this team will go as Drew goes. And we want to make sure we’re bringing the right energy each and every day that we come out on this practice field. We’re trying to get our team, get our unit in the end zone. That’s the ultimate goal, get our unit in the end zone and protect the football. And if we can do those things, it doesn’t matter who’s behind the center. This team will have some success.”

Bridgewater was also asked what he thinks the QB choice will come down to, but replied that he’s not a decision-maker.

“For me, it’s just, I come out every day, I work extremely hard as I can,” Bridgewater said. “I’m sure it’s the same for Drew. And the unique thing about our quarterback room is each guy’s rooting for each other. We understand that the ultimate goal is to help this team win football games. So like I said, no matter who it is behind center, as long as we’re protecting the football, getting our team in the end zone, this team will have success.”

Whether Bridgewater or Lock is the ultimate choice, the Broncos have significant work to do to improve on their 5-11 record from 2020. As Bridgewater said, the team will go as the quarterback goes.

But as supportive as the QBs can be for one another, both Bridgewater and Lock are surely trying to create some sort of positive separation as camp continues in August.

