Teddy Bridgewater was named the starting quarterback of the Broncos this week and he took the field in that role for the first time against the Rams on Saturday night.

The start to the game didn’t do much to generate excitement. Running back Melvin Gordon ran for 26 yards while Bridgewater went 0-for-4 on the first drive and Bridgewater was 1-for-2 for four yards on the second possession, but things perked up in the second quarter.

Bridgewater went 5-for-5 for 58 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who was playing his first game since last year’s torn ACL. Bridgewater said the offense was “just off a little bit tonight” and that he welcomed the chance to work through the early struggles and find success.

“It’s definitely good to be able to work through that adversity,” Bridgewater said, via the team’s website. “Because as we know, throughout the course of a season, throughout the course of games, things happen. When things go bad, what am I going to do? Pout on the sideline? Have my head down? No. We have a great locker room, a group of guys that will come up to you, [and say], ‘Hey, man, you got this. Let’s keep it going.’ And that’s contagious. That right there — that mindset, that attitude — is what breeds champions and winners.”

While adversity is inevitable over the course of an NFL season, the Broncos picked Bridgewater as their quarterback with the hope that they’ll experience less of it than they would with Drew Lock at the helm of the offense. They’ll have a couple of weeks to make sure that the adversity is kept to a minimum against the Giants in Week One.

Teddy Bridgewater: “Definitely good” to work through adversity Saturday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk