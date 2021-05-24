Teddy Bridgewater: Comments on Panthers practices taken out of context

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took part in his first OTA with the Broncos on Monday, but his media session later in the day wasn’t limited to questions about his current team.

During a recent podcast appearance, Bridgewater said that there are things the Panthers can do things better on the practice front than they did in the 2020 season. Bridgewater said “they’ll have to practice different things in different ways” in order for offensive coordinator Joe Brady to grow and that they didn’t spend enough time working on red zone or two-minute offense.

Bridgewater was asked about those comments on Monday. He didn’t have much to say outside of that he spoke with Brady after the podcast was released and that he felt the comments were taken out of context.

“I am in Denver now. It was taken out of context what I said. Joe is my guy. I texted him. I am in Denver now. I don’t have much to say about last year,” Bridgewater said, via Troy Renck of KMGH.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would set the practice schedule in Carolina and Bridgewater may have felt his comments were taken as unduly critical of Brady. Whatever the feeling, Bridgewater’s focus will be on Broncos practices now while Sam Darnold will try his hand at running the offense for the Panthers.

Teddy Bridgewater: Comments on Panthers practices taken out of context originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Von Miller: Teddy Bridgewater trade was great, competition is what we need at QB

    Von Miller approves of the trade that brought Teddy Bridgewater to Denver. Miller, the Broncos’ star pass rusher, said today that the Broncos’ addition of Bridgewater, who will compete with Drew Lock for the starting quarterback job, is just what Denver needed. “When we got Teddy I felt that was a great move,” Miller said, [more]

  • Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater can’t create separation right now

    The Broncos had their first day of organized team activities on Monday, which marked a milestone in a quarterback competition that’s got a way to go before it is settled. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that there’s “not really” any way for Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater to create [more]

  • NFL Power Rankings: Bears ranked average team by Peter King

    With seemingly everything the Bears this season, King's assessment comes down to Justin Fields and Andy Dalton.

  • Julio Jones say he’s likely leaving the Falcons, wants to play for a winner

    Julio Jones could be a good fit for the New England Patriots as rumors continue to swirl.

  • Megadeth fire bassist David Ellefson over sexual misconduct allegations

    The heavy metal band parted ways with its founding bassist after accusations of grooming an underage girl online David Ellefson of Megadeath performs in Cardiff, Wales, last year. Photograph: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns Megadeth, the popular American thrash metal band, announced on Monday that they were parting ways with bassist David Ellefson after he was accused of grooming an underage girl via videos and online messages. “We do not take this decision lightly,” the band wrote on Twitter. “While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.” Ellefson has denied any misconduct. The band had previously released a statement two weeks previously which foreshadowed the firing, as screenshots of explicit messages and videos began to circulate on social media. “We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the band said. “As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself. “As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light.” Ellefson denied the allegations on his Instagram account, which has now been made private, according to Variety, calling the messages “private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family.” He also shared a statement allegedly from the woman in the messages stating she was not underage at the time. According to the statement, the woman involved was “always a consenting adult … In the end, it was all consensual and all online.” Ellefson, 56, co-founded the band in 1983 with guitarist Dave Mustaine. He remained with the band, one of the “big four” thrash metal groups (the others being Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer) until 2002. He rejoined the quartet, which also includes Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, in 2010.

  • 2021 NFL power rankings: Why Peter King ranks 49ers as fifth-best team

    If healthy, the 49ers should return to contention in 2021.

  • Saints have 87 percent OTA attendance, won’t have formal practices

    The third phase of the NFL’s offseason programs got underway on Monday with the start of organized team activities and the NFLPA’s push to have players opt not to participate in in-person work will lead to a lot of attention being paid to who takes part. Saints head coach Sean Payton offered a look into [more]

  • Trent Brown to Julio Jones: ‘Come be a Patriot’

    Could the Patriots make this happen?

  • Texas A&M WR Camron Buckley transferring to Indiana

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) The Indiana Hoosiers announced Monday that Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring into the program. Buckley graduated from Texas A&M in December and will be eligible immediately. Buckley's best season was 2018 when he had 34 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown.

  • Despite loss, Knicks' bench came up clutch with starters struggling

    The Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks in their first playoff game in eight years because of a variety of different reasons on Sunday night, but one things for sure: their bench stepped up and came to play.

  • COTA winners and losers

    NASCAR's first weekend in Austin was certainly kinder to some drivers than others.

  • Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

    Kailey Love, 18, died after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Kansas City.

  • Idaho Legislature increased own funding by some of highest levels of any state agency

    Republicans led the rejection of $46 million in federal grants and stimulus funds, while pushing through a 26% increase for the House and Senate.

  • Matthew Stafford feels like a rookie learning Rams’ system at OTAs

    Matthew Stafford is trying to learn everything he can about the Rams' system and his new teammates.

  • Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

    The Dolphins brought in one of the top veteran free agents still on the market in for a visit on Monday. Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that edge rusher Melvin Ingram is meeting with the team. It’s the first news of a conversation between Ingram and a team since he met with the [more]

  • Joe Burrow workout footage released ahead of Bengals OTAs

    Some new footage of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow just went live.

  • Which Dolphins players could best fill Jakeem Grant’s returner role?

    Which Dolphins players could best fill Jakeem Grant's returner role?

  • Melvin Gordon won’t attend OTAs, but will attend mandatory minicamp

    As the Broncos begin OTAs this week, the main attraction will be the quarterback competition between incumbent starter Drew Lock and recently acquired Teddy Bridgewater. But as those two get put through their paces, the team’s top running back won’t yet be there. Per Mike Klis of KUSA, Melvin Gordon is not planning to attend [more]

  • The Daily Sweat: A good Game 2 argument for the Bucks ... and one for the Heat too

    There are compelling arguments for both sides of Bucks-Heat heading into Game 2.

  • Ocean Course put on spectacular show. Will it host again?

    The golf at the Ocean Course was thrilling, the images spectacular, the fans raucous in support of popular champion Phil Mickelson and the players generally admiring of the challenging seaside layout. “There's no timetable on that,” this year's tournament director, Ryan Ogle said Sunday. Ogle acknowledged the logistical challenges the island had in its last PGA in 2012 with sometimes hours-long traffic jams and a strong summer thunderstorm in Saturday's third round making it near impossible to get cars out of the grass parking lots quickly.