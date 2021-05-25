Teddy Bridgewater claims comments on Panthers were taken out of context

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Teddy Bridgewater spent one largely forgettable season with the Carolina Panthers. Somehow, we’re still being reminded of it.

On Monday, the now-Denver Broncos quarterback said in his media session following team OTAs that his comments regarding Carolina’s practice habits were taken out of context. Bridgewater added that he texted Panthers offense coordinator Joe Brady at the time the perceived slights were made, clearing the air with his former play-caller and friend.

Two weeks ago, Bridgewater hopped on the “All Thing Covered” podcast hosted by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bryant McFadden. There, he suggested the Panthers needed to improve their practice schedule, claiming the staff did not spend an adequate amount of time on two-minute and red zone offense.

Coincidentally (or perhaps not), Bridgewater was particularly underwhelming in those situations in 2020. Carolina ranked 28th in touchdown efficiency in the red zone. Bridgewater also failed to lead a single game-winning drive in eight tries last year.

