Word this week was that the Panthers hoped to have quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Christian McCaffrey on the field for Wednesday’s practice.

Their hopes were realized, although neither player was set for a full practice session. Bill Voth of the team’s website reports that Bridgewater and McCaffrey each took the field wearing red, non-contact jerseys for the first session of the week.

McCaffrey has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury suffered in his return from missing nearly two months with an ankle injury. Bridgewater was cleared to play last week after hurting his knee in Week 10, but the Panthers opted to play P.J. Walker in a 20-0 win over the Lions.

Voth added that left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and guard John Miller (knee, ankle) are also practicing after missing Week 11.

Teddy Bridgewater, Christian McCaffrey at practice in red jerseys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk