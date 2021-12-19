Teddy Bridgewater carted off vs. Bengals following head injury

Max Molski
·1 min read
Teddy Bridgewater carted off vs. Bengals following head injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field after suffering a head injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s Bengals-Broncos game.

The Denver quarterback dove forward on a run attempting to gain more yards as his team trailed 9-3 in the second half. He came down head first as he took a hit from Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill. You can watch the play here.

Bridgewater was loaded into a stretcher with his helmet on but facemask taken off. He has been transported to a local hospital as a precaution and has movement in his extremities, the team announced.

Backup QB Drew Lock stepped in for the Broncos and threw a touchdown pass on his first drive.

