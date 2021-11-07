Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos get jump on Dallas Cowboys
The Denver Broncos weren’t wowed by the six-game winning streak the Dallas Cowboys brought into Sunday.
The Bronco defense stuffed Dallas on two fourth-down attempts in the first quarter.
The offense got a Melvin Gordon touchdown and then saw Teddy Bridgewater connect with Tim Patrick on a long pass play.
After the PAT, it was 13-0 in favor of the visitors.
Teddy puts it right on the 💰 #BroncosCountry
📺: #DENvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/4If679uErp
— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021
Denver's 80-yard drive is capped off by a @Melvingordon25 touchdown! #BroncosCountry
📺: #DENvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/4AVz3GwPnN
— NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021