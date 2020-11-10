Teddy Bridgewater has become a low-key rushing threat for Panthers

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater turns 28 years old today. His birthday is worth celebrating in any case, but especially since he had such a strong game in Sunday’s 33-31 loss to the Chiefs. One of the most enjoyable parts of covering Bridgewater this season has been seeing his improvement as a rusher. Teddy has always been a low-key decent runner. His first couple of seasons with the Vikings he totaled over 400 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per attempt.

Bridgewater of course blew out his knee and almost lost his leg during training camp before the 2016 season. The career-threatening injury could have understandably dashed Bridgewater’s instincts to run for good. He certainly didn’t do much of it last year with the Saints. Teddy only took off 28 times, totaling 31 yards.

It’s been a totally different story this season, though. While he remains a cerebral, precision-passing kind of QB, when he needs to Bridgewater has made clutch plays with his legs. Through nine games, he has already rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. Let’s take a look at some of Bridgewater’s best runs so far this season.

The Superman thing





The QB-draw touchdown

Teddy Bridgewater has powered the Panthers to within 2 points of the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/fsu7kJr2K5 — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) November 8, 2020





Scrambling for a score vs. Cardinals





Happy birthday, 5.

