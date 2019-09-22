Teddy Bridgewater beats Seahawks on the road in first start since Drew Brees injury

No Drew Brees, no problem for the New Orleans Saints. Teddy Bridgewater came through in a tough situation, leading the Saints to a 33-27 win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

The 26-year-old Bridgewater completed 19 of 27 passes for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. He played a mistake-free game, not giving the Seahawks any opportunities to take advantage of turnovers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Bridgewater played well, he had plenty of help from his teammates. Running back Alvin Kamara was exceptional as both a rusher and receiver. He finished the contest with 9 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also had 69 rushing yards and a score.

His touchdown catch perfectly encapsulated his night. Kamara caught the ball in space, bounced off two tacklers, kept his balance and made it to the end zone.

wow impressive pass by teddy for this 29-yard touchdown throw to kamara pic.twitter.com/Lz2k9gLE8j — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) September 22, 2019

It also helped that Bridgewater had a lead before he even touched the ball. After the Seahawks first drive fizzled out, Deonte Harris returned a punt to put New Orleans up by a score early.

While some worried about Taysom Hill splitting time with Bridgewater, that wasn’t the case. Hill did not throw a pass during the game. He was used as a rusher and a receiver.

The Seahawks threatened late, eventually cutting the lead to just six as time expired, but the Saints held on. With the win, the Saints move to 2-1 on the season.

Story continues

The Saints still face a tough road ahead without Brees, but as long as Bridgewater can keep getting the ball in Kamara’s hands, the Saints will be alright.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: