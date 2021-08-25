Teddy Bridgewater beats out Drew Lock to win Denver Broncos' starting QB job

Another quarterback competition has declared a winner.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio announced Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater, whom the team traded for in April, will start at the position after he beat out incumbent Drew Lock. And for a team that has searched for a long-term answer at the position, this now marks five different Week 1 starters the Broncos will have had in their last five seasons.

Bridgewater had performed well in Denver’s two preseason games, both of which were convincing victories against the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. In those games, Bridgewater completed 16 of 19 passes for 179 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Though Bridgewater had been a starter with the Carolina Panthers, the team traded him to Denver for a sixth-round selection after acquiring former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold earlier that month.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

Bridgewater, 28, is entering his eighth season in the NFL, after stints with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Bridgewater suffered a career-threatening knee injury in an August 2016 practice with Minnesota in which he tore his anterior cruciate ligament and dislocated his left knee.

Lock, 24, had also played well in the exhibition games, completing 14 of 21 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns. Denver drafted Lock in the second round of the 2019 draft with the 42nd overall pick. Since then, he has been inconsistent when on the field and tied for the league lead in interceptions last season with 15.

