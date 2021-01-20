Teddy Blueger with a Spectacular Shorthanded Goal vs. Washington Capitals

The Telegraph

5. Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins 1983-1999) Perhaps a controversial pick, given that Dan Marino famously never won a Super Bowl. However, Marino’s output was so impressive he cannot be denied from the list. Marino was the first quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, was a Pro Bowler on nine occasions and won the league MVP award in 1984. Marino was ahead of his time in terms of the numbers he delivered and the style with which he played. A true icon. 4. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers 2005-present) Aaron Rodgers is often considered the most talented quarterback of all time. He has the special ability to read the field and produce the perfect pass to match whatever situation is thrown at him. Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler as well as winning the league MVP in 2011 and 2014. He is likely to add a third MVP title following this year’s showing. The fact that Rodgers has once again been the best player in the entire league, at the age of 37, catapults him into the top five of all time. He has one Super Bowl to his name, he could well have a second in just a few weeks time. 3. Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts 1998-2011, Denver Broncos 2012-15) The longevity of Peyton Manning was truly remarkable. He was voted into the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions and was recognised as the best player in the league five times. Manning’s intelligence and ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage was truly unique at the time. He won two Super Bowls and arguably should have won more. The fact that Manning managed to claim his second ring with the Denver Broncos right at the end of his career ensures he makes the top three of all time.