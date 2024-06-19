Tedd Eirich discusses tenure at Allegany, why it was time to retire

Jun. 19—CUMBERLAND — The first time Tedd Eirich resigned before the 2018 basketball season, it was for good.

Summer workout attendance was down, and for a coach that gave everything he had for those 18 years as Allegany's coach, that was a sign it was time to step away.

But Eirich was asked to return by Allegany Principal Heidi Laupert when the 2021 coaching search hit a bump in the road, and like a good soldier, Eirich returned to his post.

One year turned into three, and it turned into his 400th career victory — he's just the second coach in school history after Bill Bowers to reach that milestone — and a 53-17 record over that time.

Before the 2023-24 season, Eirich saw those same things that caused him to step away the first time, and he made up his mind that it would be his last.

Eirich made it official in April, and Brandon Reed was announced as his successor in May.

"It meant the world to me," Eirich said of his time as the Campers' basketball coach. "When I was growing up going to the basketball games, I was taken to those from the time I can remember. It was a wonderful thing being a little kid sitting in the stands. Watching the great players play, watching my brothers play.

"The first day Toby got the job and I was the freshman coach, I was on top of the world. Eight years later, being the head coach, it was the cherry on top of everything."

That first year Eirich references was the 1992-93 season when his brother, Toby, was made the varsity head coach.

From that point on, with an Eirich patrolling the Allegany sideline, the Campers have been the class of the area, amassing a 546-161 record. Toby's first year, which ended with a Class 2A title, is still the last season a Western Maryland boys basketball team has captured a state championship.

Tedd turned winning into a science once he took the reins in 2000, winning at least 20 games in 10 of his 21 seasons. He finishes with a 406-109 record and a .788 win percentage — the best mark in school history.

Eirich became the second Allegany coach to reach the 400-win mark after a 71-49 rout of Frankfort on Feb. 7.

The only other Camper to achieve the milestone was Bowers, who led Allegany to a record of 566 wins and 166 losses in 29 seasons for a winning percentage of .773. Bowers coached Alco to 11 state titles.

In 18 seasons during his first tenure, Eirich's Campers captured 11 City titles, 10 Area championships, eight Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference crowns and three Western Maryland Interscholastic League championships.

Allegany was undefeated AMAC champs six times and had a record 42-game AMAC win streak during the AMAC's 11-year existence.

Eirich has led Allegany to eight trips to College Park with eight Maryland Class 1A West Region championships, finishing as state runner-up three times (2004, '06, '14).

The 2009-10 Campers became just the second Allegany team to complete a perfect regular season, ending 23-1. The other was in 1993-94 under Toby. Both teams had their runs ended in College Park by Dunbar.

After returning in 2021, Eirich coached Allegany to a 53-17 record. The Campers were 20-5 in his final season.

His right-hand man Dennys Salas was by his side for the whole ride.

"I am very proud to have been the coach for 21 years," Eirich said. "I know that I gave everything I had. Every day of every year. Whether it was summer time with the kids, going scouting. Dennys put everything he had into it. When it's all said and done, you get little things that make it worth it."

Above the trophies and milestones, Eirich highlighted the relationships he built. Bob Lumm was his scorekeeper all those years, he had the opportunity to coach with his brother, Toby, and son, Triston.

Michael Paige was a two-time All-Area player for him in the mid-2000s, and he went from a "great player to a great coach," Eirich said, as a member of his coaching staff as an assistant.

But with all dynasties — and that is what Allegany was under Eirich — you have to have great players.

Eirich had a bevy of them. Campers won Area Player of the Year honors in 10 of his seasons: Justin Copman (2018), Sean Rhodes ('17), Jason Copman ('16), Darquel Jessie ('15), Trenton Eirich ('14), Casey Roberts ('09-10), Donovan Vinson ('05-06) and Ian Grady ('04).

Allegany also had All-Area first-team players in 19 of his 21 seasons.

"If you look back at every Player of the Year and great team I had, those kids were working their tails off," Eirich said.

Roberts went on to play Division 1 basketball at Liberty University, and the Copmans both played college ball and are now playing professionally overseas.

Jason Copman plays in the Indonesian League, and Justin was an All-Star in the Ireland National Basketball League this year.

"I think out of all the coaches I've played for, he had one of the more structured systems," Justin Copman said to the Times-News last week. "I realized (in college) a lot of guys weren't taught the simple things he was heavy on. Playing for him gave me the upper hand, knowing those things on the court."

That comment meant more to Eirich than any win or championship.

"That meant the world to me," he said. "That's why you do it."

It wasn't all peaches and cream, particularly over the last three years.

A season-ending injury to star center Zach Michael and transfers of two potential starters to crosstown rival Fort Hill derailed what appeared to be a potential state championship contender in 2022-23.

While Eirich didn't want to dwell on the negatives, it was impossible to sum up his final three years without discussing how transfers have impacted the athletic world.

"It was fun coaching the kids," Eirich said. "We had some terrible situations that arrived over the years that made things difficult to deal with, things I didn't want to deal with anymore.

"Kids transferring is just out of control these days. No rules stopping them. It trickled down from pros to college to high school. You make a kid better and then boom, he's gone."

Eirich was also Allegany's head baseball coach (5 years, 60-41 record), head jayvee baseball coach (4 years, 44-11) and an assistant football coach (1987-2003) at Allegany. He was the offensive coordinator on the 2001 state championship team.

Eirich's retirement follows that of another legendary area basketball fixture.

Southern's Tom Bosley won 424 games over 27 seasons in Oakland and called it quits after the 2022-23 season.

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.